Shiv Sena stakes claim for LoP in Maha Legislative Council
After being dislodged from power in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has staked claim for the post of leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council. The NCP, which has 53 MLAs in Maharashtra, leads the opposition in the legislatures Lower House.
- Country:
- India
After being dislodged from power in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has staked claim for the post of leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council. A delegation of Shiv Sena MLCs - Manisha Kayande, Sachin Ahir, Ambadas Danve, Vilas Potnis and Sunil Shinde - met Counil Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Monday and submitted a letter staking claim for the post of the LoP and chief whip.
The race is between the NCP and the Shiv Sena, amid fears that some of its members may switch sides. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP is just two short of the Sena's tally in the Upper House of the state legislature. As on July 8, the 78-member Maharashtra Legislative Council has 24 BJP members, 12 of the Shiv Sena and 10 each of the Congress and NCP. The Lok Bharti, Peasants and Workers Party of India and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh have one member each. The Council also has four independents, while 15 seats are vacant. The Sena's move comes following a rebellion in the party, which led to its 55 MLAs splitting into two factions. The camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has the support of 40 MLAs, while 15 have sided with former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
The revolt had also led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led tripartite government comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.
Subsequently, the Shinde faction in coalition with the BJP formed government in the state. The NCP, which has 53 MLAs in Maharashtra, leads the opposition in the legislature's Lower House. Earlier this month, NCP's Ajit Pawar was elected the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- The Lok Bharti
- Sachin Ahir
- Congress
- Thackeray
- The Sharad Pawar-led NCP
- Counil
- Peasants and Workers Party of India
- Shiv
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Vilas Potnis
- Manisha Kayande
- Upper House
- Eknath Shinde
- Council
- Ajit Pawar
- Maharashtra Legislative Council
- Maharashtra
- Sena
- Chairperson Neelam Gorhe
ALSO READ
"Uneducated', 'walking dead', says Sanjay Raut in fresh jab at rebel Shiv Sena MLAs
BJP takes stock of situation as rebel Shiv Sena MLAs consolidate position to topple MVA govt
No work for them in Maharashtra, can rest in Guwahati till July 11, quips Sanjay Raut on SC order on rebel Shiv Sena MLAs
Will return to Mumbai soon, says Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde; asks Sena to disclose names of his group MLAs who are reportedly in contact with it.
Sena MP Sanjay Raut seeks more time to appear before ED; says busy with party programmes