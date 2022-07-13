Free Covid booster dose PM Modi's gift to nation: Nadda

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 20:29 IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said the government's decision to provide free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults is ''one of the many gifts'' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation.

His remarks came after the Union Cabinet gave its nod to a 75-day special drive, which will be launched on July 15, to administer free precaution doses to all those aged above 18 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

''From 15th July 2022 for the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost. This is one of the many gifts by our PM Narendra Modi to the nation to celebrate 75 years of our independence and a testament to his care for every citizen,'' Nadda tweeted.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens aged above 18 on April 10.

