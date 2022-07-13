Left Menu

Sri Lanka acting president asks parliamentary speaker to nominate new prime minister

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 13-07-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's acting president and prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has asked the speaker of parliament to nominate a new prime minister, his media team said on Wednesday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.

"Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a prime minister who is acceptable to both the government and opposition," the team said in a statement.

Protesters, angered by a severe economic crisis, have sought the ousting of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe.

