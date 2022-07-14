Left Menu

Brazil Congress approves major spending bill

Brazil's Congress on Wednesday approved the main text of a major pre-election spending package that President Jair Bolsonaro is banking on to lift his flagging re-election hopes, despite expectations it will fan double-digit inflation and hurt Brazil's exchange rate. Brazil's lower house approved the measure, but still had to vote on two specific amendments to its text.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 04:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 04:21 IST
Brazil Congress approves major spending bill

Brazil's Congress on Wednesday approved the main text of a major pre-election spending package that President Jair Bolsonaro is banking on to lift his flagging re-election hopes, despite expectations it will fan double-digit inflation and hurt Brazil's exchange rate.

Brazil's lower house approved the measure, but still had to vote on two specific amendments to its text. The bill amends the constitution to bypass the country's spending cap and boost social benefits. It now must be formally enacted by both houses in a joint session of Congress. The package includes a 1,000 reais ($185) payout for self-employed truckers and benefits for taxi drivers. It also increases by 50% the amount paid in the Auxilio Brasil social welfare program.

The new legislation is likely to fan inflation, and may result in fresh monetary tightening, analysts told Reuters. A previous iteration of the bill foresaw federal compensation to the states for fuel tax cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022