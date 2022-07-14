No words banned, but members should maintain decorum: Lok Sabha Speaker

Amid a row over a new list of 'unparliamentary' expressions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asserted that no word is banned from use in Parliament but only expunged on the basis of context and all members are free to express their views.

He also rejected the criticism that the BJP-led government at the Centre was behind the selection of 'unparliamentary' words, asserting that legislatures are independent of any government and the executive cannot give any instruction to Parliament.

The updated list of unparliamentary words include 'jumlajeevi', 'ashamed', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', drawing sharp reaction from opposition.

As a controversy erupted, Birla addressed a press conference to clarify the issue. He said bringing out such a booklet of unparliamentary words and expressions has been a practice since 1954. It is updated routinely including expunged words from state legislatures as well.

''No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament,'' Birla told reporters even as the Opposition targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to ''describe how BJP was destroying India'' as unparliamentary.

Birla said people unaware of parliamentary practices were making all kinds of comments and asserted that legislatures were independent of government.

''It is a routine practice continuing since 1954,'' he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.

Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition.

''Words that have been expunged have been said in the Parliament by the both opposition as well as the ruling party. It is unfair to say that words used by opposition were expunged selectively. Words have been expunged only after the objections raised by members from both sides,'' he said.

Birla said the book unparliamentary words is a compilation of the words that have been expunged.

Taking on those who have been criticising it, Birla said they should have read the 1100-page dictionary comprising unparliamentary words, otherwise they would not have spread misconception. Such list has been released in 1954...1986, 1992, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2010... began releasing on a yearly basis since 2010.

Lok Sabha Secretariat's list of unparliamentary words has also mentioned that some terms may not be deemed unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings. The booklet also said any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses, in any language shall be considered unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament.

