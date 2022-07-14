Left Menu

BJP legislature party meeting in Jaipur on July 17 over president poll

It is mandatory for MLAs to participate in the voting, party sources said.Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria has informed BJP MLAs that the meeting would be held at 11 am at the partys state headquarters.The legislators have been asked to reach Jaipur on Saturday.

The opposition BJP in Rajasthan will hold a legislature party meeting here on July 17 in view of the presidential election.

''MLAs will be made aware of the voting process for the election of the President to be held on July 18. It is mandatory for MLAs to participate in the voting,'' party sources said.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria has informed BJP MLAs that the meeting would be held at 11 am at the party's state headquarters.

The legislators have been asked to reach Jaipur on Saturday. Meetings of various committees of the assembly will be held at 3 pm and the chief justice of the Supreme Court will inaugurate a museum on the assembly premises at 4 pm, Kataria said in the letter issued to the MLAs.

