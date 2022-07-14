6,600 janpad panchayat members declared elected in Madhya Pradesh

As many as 6,600 janpad panchayat members were declared elected in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a State Election Commission (SEC) official said.

Results for the three-tier panchayat elections, contested on non-party basis, started trickling post 12 pm after officials compiled all necessary data, he said.

Voting for these elections were held in three phases on June 25, July 1 and July 8.

While a majority of results of district-wise janpad panchayat members were announced by night, the outcome of voting to elect zilla panchayat members will be known on July 15, the official said.

Out of the total 6,771 janpad panchayat members who are to be chosen, 6,600 were declared elected, he said. Results of municipal corporation, municipal council and nagar parishad polls, held in two phases and contested on party lines, will be announced on July 17 (first phase) and July 20 (second phase), the official said.

While a state Congress spokesman said it was too early to comment on the outcome, BJP's state-level local election committee member Bhagwan Das Sabnani claimed 73 to 80 per cent elected janpad panchayat members were supporters of the saffron party.

The total number of district panchayat members (across 52 districts) was 875, while the count of janpad panchayat members (313 janpads), sarpanches and panches in the state stood at 6,771, 22,921 and 3,63,726, respectively.

In the three-tier panchayat polls, 80.31 per cent voters had exercised their right to franchise.

The term of 91 village panchayats in the state will end in November and schedule of elections in these rural bodies will be issued separately later.

