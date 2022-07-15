U.S. President Biden following events in Rome closely - White House official
U.S. President Joe Biden has been closely following the political crisis unfolding around the government of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, a senior White House official said on Friday.
"President Biden has deep, profound respect for Prime Minister Draghi so he's obviously following very closely the unfolding back and forth in Rome," U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters covering Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia.
