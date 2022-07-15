Congo Republic's ruling party dominant in legislative elections

Congo Republic's ruling party emerged dominant in the first round of legislative elections held this month, the government said on Friday. The Congolese Labour Party (PCT) of President Denis Sassou Nguesso won nearly 110 seats out of 151, according to provisional results published by the minister of territorial administration.

Parties allied with the PCT won 12 seats, while opposition parties won eight seats, the results showed. A second round is due before the end of August to fill the remaining seats. Sassou has ruled the Central African oil producer for a total of 38 years. He changed the constitution in 2015 to extend term limits and was re-elected with 88% of the vote in 2021.

