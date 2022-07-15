Left Menu

Congo Republic's ruling party dominant in legislative elections

Congo Republic's ruling party emerged dominant in the first round of legislative elections held this month, the government said on Friday. A second round is due before the end of August to fill the remaining seats. Sassou has ruled the Central African oil producer for a total of 38 years.

Reuters | Brazzaville | Updated: 15-07-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 22:27 IST
Congo Republic's ruling party dominant in legislative elections
  • Country:
  • Republic of the Congo

Congo Republic's ruling party emerged dominant in the first round of legislative elections held this month, the government said on Friday. The Congolese Labour Party (PCT) of President Denis Sassou Nguesso won nearly 110 seats out of 151, according to provisional results published by the minister of territorial administration.

Parties allied with the PCT won 12 seats, while opposition parties won eight seats, the results showed. A second round is due before the end of August to fill the remaining seats. Sassou has ruled the Central African oil producer for a total of 38 years. He changed the constitution in 2015 to extend term limits and was re-elected with 88% of the vote in 2021.

Also Read: AfDB approves $5.39m grant to Central African Republic to enhance food security

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022