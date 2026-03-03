Sonalika Tractors: Driving Agricultural Transformation with Record Sales

In a significant milestone marking its 30th anniversary, Sonalika Tractors, India's leading tractor export brand, has set a record for its highest-ever February sales with 12,890 units in FY'26. This achievement underscores Sonalika's commitment to product innovation and its strategic focus on farmer engagement and agile market tactics.

As the Indian agricultural sector experiences transformative change driven by strong policy support, accelerated mechanisation, and advanced agri-technologies, Sonalika continues to emerge as a key player. Its recent launch of the Sonalika Gold series targets grassroots agricultural needs, offering long-term value and security reminiscent of gold for farmers.

Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, Mr. Raman Mittal, emphasized the brand's role as a growth catalyst for India's agricultural sector. He highlighted that this record-breaking performance in February is a testament to the brand's dedication to amplifying farmers' ambitions and the company's responsibility in aligning engineering excellence with farmers' future success.

