Left Menu

Sonalika Tractors: Driving Agricultural Transformation with Record Sales

In a landmark 30th year, Sonalika Tractors, India's top tractor export brand, achieves record February sales by combining innovation, farmer engagement, and market outreach. As India's agricultural sector undergoes transformation aided by policy support and advanced technology, Sonalika reinforces its role in boosting farm productivity and rural prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:30 IST
Sonalika Tractors: Driving Agricultural Transformation with Record Sales
Sonalika Delivers Best ever February overall sales of 12,890 Tractors, Celebrating 30 Years of Farmer Trust. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone marking its 30th anniversary, Sonalika Tractors, India's leading tractor export brand, has set a record for its highest-ever February sales with 12,890 units in FY'26. This achievement underscores Sonalika's commitment to product innovation and its strategic focus on farmer engagement and agile market tactics.

As the Indian agricultural sector experiences transformative change driven by strong policy support, accelerated mechanisation, and advanced agri-technologies, Sonalika continues to emerge as a key player. Its recent launch of the Sonalika Gold series targets grassroots agricultural needs, offering long-term value and security reminiscent of gold for farmers.

Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, Mr. Raman Mittal, emphasized the brand's role as a growth catalyst for India's agricultural sector. He highlighted that this record-breaking performance in February is a testament to the brand's dedication to amplifying farmers' ambitions and the company's responsibility in aligning engineering excellence with farmers' future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC

Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC

 Germany
2
Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

Omar Abdullah Condemns Khamenei Killing, Calls for Restraint

 India
3
China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights

China Triumphs, North Korea Dominates: Asian Cup Highlights

 Global
4
Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026