Biden said he raised Khashoggi killing with Saudi's MbS
Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 16-07-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 01:30 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
U.S. President Joe Biden said he raised the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
He said he a "good series of meetings" with Saudi leadership, making significant progress on security and economic issues, but that human rights was also a major topic.
"I made clear that the topic was vitally important to me and the United States," Biden told reporters at a news conference.
