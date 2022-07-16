Left Menu

Japan to forgo setting ceiling on next year's defense spending -Nikkei

Japan will forgo setting a ceiling on defense spending in next fiscal year's annual budget, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, highlighting Tokyo's interest in boosting defense at a time of tension with its powerful neighbour China. The government usually sets a ceiling on spending requests submitted by ministries in crafting its annual state budget to avoid expenditures from increasing too much and straining Japan's already worsening finances.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 03:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 03:19 IST
Japan to forgo setting ceiling on next year's defense spending -Nikkei

Japan will forgo setting a ceiling on defense spending in next fiscal year's annual budget, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, highlighting Tokyo's interest in boosting defense at a time of tension with its powerful neighbour China.

The government usually sets a ceiling on spending requests submitted by ministries in crafting its annual state budget to avoid expenditures from increasing too much and straining Japan's already worsening finances. Tokyo, however, will make defense expenditure an exception in next fiscal year's budget as it plans to increase spending on purchases of longer-range missiles and cyber security research, the paper said without citing sources.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration is set to make the decision this month, the Nikkei said. The move would open scope for the government to respond to a proposal by the ruling party to increase defense spending to 2% of Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) within five years.

Up until now, annual defense spending has been capped at roughly 1% of GDP. Japanese voters, fearing a slide into militarism, have traditionally been wary of big increases in defence spending, but many now worry that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may embolden China to attack neighbouring Taiwan.

In an annual economic policy roadmap released in June, the government said it wanted to drastically increase defense spending "within the next five years" in the first mention of a time frame for beefing up expenditure. Analysts say a strong showing in an upper house election on July 10 has solidified Kishida's grip on power within his ruling party, giving him fresh momentum to hike defense spending to counter China's growing military might.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022