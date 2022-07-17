Left Menu

Opposition parties to soon finalise joint candidate for Vice Prez poll

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 12:17 IST
Opposition parties to soon finalise joint candidate for Vice Prez poll
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition party leaders will meet here on Sunday to finalise a joint candidate for the August 6 vice presidential election, with the numbers in the electoral college firmly stacked in favour of the ruling NDA combine.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar at 3 PM, with all major opposition parties including the Congress, the TMC, Left Front constituents, RJD, SP, and others expected to attend.

Unlike the presidential election when the opposition camp had announced their nominee Yashwant Sinha ahead of NDA's Droupadi Murmu, leading to several non BJP parties including even Congress allies Shiv Sena and the JMM veering towards Murmu, this time the like-minded parties wanted to wait for the announcement of the NDA candidate.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been fielded as the NDA's vice presidential candidate. The announcement was made on Sunday evening. Dhankar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan, could influence the electoral calculations in Rajasthan and Haryana which go to elections in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The last date for filing of nominations for the VP election is July 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022