Got to know about TS Singh Deo's resignation through media reports: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that he got to know about Chhattisgarh Cabinet minister TS Singh Deo's resignation through media reports. Baghel was attending a spiritual gathering organised by Sakal Jain Samaj and Chatur Mas Samiti.

"I got to know about it from the media. There's absolute coordination and whatever issues are there, they can be discussed by sitting together," CM Baghel told the media," he said. "In today's gathering, we discussed about the upcoming presidential election, from July 20 Vidhan Sabha election will begin. We will be discussing about various issues which will come up during the discussion," he added.

In June, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Election of the 16th President of India. The polls will be held on July 18. The counting will be taken up on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24. (ANI)

