Left Menu

Mathura: Sanitation worker found carrying PM's portrait in garbage cart, sacked

Services of a contractual sanitation worker were terminated after framed portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found in his garbage cart, officials said here on Sunday.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 17-07-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 22:41 IST
Mathura: Sanitation worker found carrying PM's portrait in garbage cart, sacked
  • Country:
  • India

Services of a contractual sanitation worker were terminated after framed portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found in his garbage cart, officials said here on Sunday. The matter came to the fore on Saturday, when a video circulated on the social media showing a sanitation worker, Bobby, posted in Generalganj area, carrying portraits of Modi and Adityanath in his wheel barrow. The videos showed some people accosting Bobby as he was going about his business, and asking him about the portraits in the barrow with garbage.

The sanitation worker said he found the portraits in a street and he was just doing his job.

The people took out the two portraits -- a third was nearly destroyed -- as some other recorded the act on mobile, which they eventually shared on social media later.

One of them washed the portraits and took them with him, another video that surfaced on the social media showed. Contractual sanitation worker Bobby was found lax in his work and his services were terminated, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, said. Bobby, however, said that he was only doing his job and collected the garbage. He said it was not his mistake that there were portraits of the PM and the UP CM in the garbage. ''Before initiating action, at least what actually happened in reality should be considered and it should have been ascertained whether I was at fault or not,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
2
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds delegation; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with final leap; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022