PM Modi urges MPs to make Monsoon Session as productive as possible
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged MPs to hold deep discussions and make the session as fruitful and productive as possible.
Speaking with reporters, Modi said Parliament functions and takes the best decisions with everyone's 'prayaas' (efforts) and urged parliamentarians to must make full use of this session.
This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place, he said.
During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation, Modi said.
The prime minister said there should be dialogue in Parliament with an open mind.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament commences on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, it will conclude on August 12.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra
- Parliament
- Monsoon Session
- Modi
ALSO READ
India's freedom struggle not confined to a few years, regions or people. It is about the sacrifice from every nook and corner: PM Narendra Modi at event in Andhra Pradesh.
Former Bihar minister & veteran socialist leader Narendra Singh dies at 75
If India does not adopt new technology with changing times, it will remain backward; country experienced this during third industrial revolution, says PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat.
Bihar: PM Narendra Modi enquires about the health of Lalu Prasad Yadav
Agricultural exports touching Rs. 3.75 lakh crores a good sign: Narendra Singh Tomar