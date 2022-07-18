Monsoon Session: PM Modi calls for debate, criticism for positive contribution to policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged MPs to make Parliament's Monsoon Session as productive as possible and called for debate, criticism, and analysis for positive contribution to policies and decisions.

Speaking with reporters before the start of the Monsoon Session, Modi said Parliament functions and takes the best decisions with everyone's 'prayers' (efforts) and urged parliamentarians to make full use of this session in the national interest.

''We always consider the House an efficient medium of dialogue, a pilgrimage place. Where there is a dialogue with an open mind, there are fierce debates if needed, there is also criticism and by very good analysis of things a very positive contribution can be made to policies and decisions,'' the prime minister said.

He urged all MPs to undertake deep thinking and discussion, and make the House as productive and fruitful as possible.

''For that everyone's contribution is needed. Democracy functions with everyone's 'prayaas' (efforts), House functions with everyone's 'prayers', and House takes the best decisions with everyone's 'prayers'. And therefore, to enhance the dignity of the House, while fulfilling our duties, we should make the most of this session in the national interest,'' Modi said.

He urged MPs to remember every moment those who spent their youth, their lives for freedom, and those who embraced martyrdom for it.

''Keeping their dreams in mind, and when August 15 is before us, then the House should be utilized most positively. This is my request,'' Modi said.

In a lighter vein, the prime minister also said that in Delhi rains have begun, but the heat outside is not reducing, and wondered whether the heat will come down inside Parliament.

''This period is very important. It is the period of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. August 15 has a special significance and for the coming 25 years, when the country will celebrate its centenary, then how our journey of 25 years is, how fast we move forward, how many new heights we scale, it is a period for making such resolutions,'' Modi said.

''Giving direction to the country by being devoted to those resolutions, ensuring that the House leads the country, all the members of the House become instrumental in filling new energy in the nation. In that sense, this session is also very important,'' he said.

This session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place, he said.

During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation, Modi said. The Monsoon Session of Parliament commences on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, it will conclude on August 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)