Dhankhar's life 'inspiration' to every citizen: BJP chief Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said Jagdeep Dhankhars nomination for the post of vice president is a matter of great pride for every citizen and asserted that he is the right candidate for the job.His decades of experience in serving the nation in different roles and capacities with his erudition ensures that he is the right candidate to become the vice president of our country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:51 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said Jagdeep Dhankhar's nomination for the post of vice president is a matter of great pride for every citizen and asserted that he is the right candidate for the job.

''His decades of experience in serving the nation in different roles and capacities with his erudition ensures that he is the right candidate to become the vice president of our country. His life and commitment is an inspiration to every citizen,'' he said after the ruling National Democratic Alliance's candidate filed his nomination.

A farmer's son, his nomination is a matter of great pride for every citizen of the country and is representative of the BJP's ideology of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', Nadda added. Dhankhar filed his nomination on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various different parties supporting his bid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

