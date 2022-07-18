Maha Cong to hold padyatra from Aug 9-15 in all district against Centre's policies

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said the party will undertake a padyatra (foot march) in every district of the state from August 9 to 15 to reach out to the masses against the Central government's policies.

Addressing a press conference, Patole said the rally in every district will cover 75 km, with a message of ''save the Constitution, save the country''.

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, who was also present, demanded that the Centre should come up with a job guarantee scheme like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for urban areas.

He further alleged that the BJP-led Union government had lost its grip on the country’s economy.

''The rally will highlight the decisions taken by the BJP-led Central government. Be it levying the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential food commodities, the Agniveer scheme of the Armed Forces, or the rising inflation, we will take these issues before the people,'' Patole said.

Mahatma Gandhi had given the call of ''Bharat chhodo'' (Quit India) on August 9. Now, the Congress will give a slogan of ''save the Constitution and save the country'', and spread this idea in every taluka and village, he said.

The party will also undertake ''Bharat Jodo'' initiative from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

Patole further claimed that in 2014-19, the Devendra Fadnavis government had taken loans in large numbers. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government tried to stop it, but it was toppled unconstitutionally.

The party had organised a two-day conclave in Shirdi last month and accordingly tasked senior leaders to helm issue-specific panels, he said.

Apart from Patole, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, former ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar and Varsha Gaikwad were present at the press conference.

Ashok Chavan, the head of the political committee, said a district panel will be formed to evaluate possible alliances with like-minded parties, a decision of which can be taken at the state level.

Prithviraj Chavan, who heads the economic panel, said in the 2019 manifesto, the Congress had decided to implement the Nyay scheme. Some of the Congress-ruled states like Chhattisgarh have implemented it, and the same should also be implemented in Maharashtra.

Gaikwad, who heads the panel on youth and women, said to ensure an active participation of youth in politics, elections should be held in colleges.

