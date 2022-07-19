Modi govt on privatisation spree, Congress will oppose 'bank sale bill': Jairam Ramesh
The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being on a privatisation spree and said it will oppose the bank sale bill.Party leader Jairam Ramesh said public sector banks must be equipped to face competition and selling them to a chosen few will prove disastrous.Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised.
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being on a ''privatisation spree'' and said it will oppose the ''bank sale bill''.
Party leader Jairam Ramesh said public sector banks must be equipped to face competition and selling them to a chosen few will prove disastrous.
''Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised. It was a transformational change. Now, Modi Sarkar is on a privatisation spree. Public sector banks must be equipped to face competition, but selling them off to a chosen few will be disastrous! Congress will oppose the Bank Sale Bill,'' Ramesh said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramesh
- Narendra Modi
- Congress
- Bank Sale Bill
- Modi Sarkar
- Jairam Ramesh
ALSO READ
Android users on Twitter can pay to remove Spaces button
Kerala assembly to discuss adjournment motion over attacks on AKG Centre, Congress offices
India's freedom struggle not confined to a few years, regions or people. It is about the sacrifice from every nook and corner: PM Narendra Modi at event in Andhra Pradesh.
If India does not adopt new technology with changing times, it will remain backward; country experienced this during third industrial revolution, says PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat.
FEATURE-Mumbai turns to Twitter for help mapping India's monsoon floods