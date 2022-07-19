Left Menu

Modi govt on privatisation spree, Congress will oppose 'bank sale bill': Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being on a privatisation spree and said it will oppose the bank sale bill.Party leader Jairam Ramesh said public sector banks must be equipped to face competition and selling them to a chosen few will prove disastrous.Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 10:20 IST
The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being on a ''privatisation spree'' and said it will oppose the ''bank sale bill''.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh said public sector banks must be equipped to face competition and selling them to a chosen few will prove disastrous.

''Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised. It was a transformational change. Now, Modi Sarkar is on a privatisation spree. Public sector banks must be equipped to face competition, but selling them off to a chosen few will be disastrous! Congress will oppose the Bank Sale Bill,'' Ramesh said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

