Russia's Medvedev: We will set terms for peace in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-07-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 12:45 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Russia will prevail in Ukraine and will set the terms for a future peace deal with Kyiv.
"Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace - on our terms," Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in a post on Telegram.
The former leader once held up in the West as a possible partner, has become increasingly hawkish and outspoken in his criticism of the West since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
