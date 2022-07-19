Left Menu

12 rebel Shiv Sena MPs meet LS speaker Om Birla, demand change of floor leader

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:43 IST
Twelve Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde, met Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday and requested him to change the party's floor leader in the Lower House of Parliament.

The rebel Shiv Sena MPs met Birla a day after the party's floor leader, Vinayak Raut, gave a letter to the speaker, asking him not to entertain any representation from the rival faction.

''Twelve Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena met Speaker Om Birla and requested him to appoint Rahul Shewale in place of Vinayak Raut as the party's floor leader,'' Hemant Godse, one of the 12 MPs of the Shinde faction who met Birla, said.

Raut, in his letter submitted to the speaker on Monday night, had made it clear that he was the ''duly appointed'' leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party and Rajan Vichare was the chief whip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

