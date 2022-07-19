UNSG appoints former Afghan UN envoy as Deputy Special Representative and Resident Coordinator for Iraq

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Afghanistan's former envoy at the world body as his new Deputy Special Representative and Resident Coordinator for Iraq.

Isaczai will also serve as the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator.

Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai, who previously served as Afghanistan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, has been appointed as the UNSG’s new Deputy Special Representative for Iraq in the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and Resident Coordinator. Isaczai, who succeeds Irena Vojackova-Sollorano of Germany, “brings to this position more than 28 years of experience in preventive diplomacy and complex humanitarian, development, recovery and peace-building settings,” said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Isaczai was appointed as Kabul’s envoy to the UN in June 2021 by then Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who had fled the country as the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15 last year. Isaczai stepped down from his role as the Kabul envoy in December 2021. Isaczai is currently serving as the ad interim Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Jordan since January 2022. From 1997-2013, he served in various policy, development and humanitarian positions with the United Nations system in Germany, Nepal, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, including as UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Nepal and Chief of Programme Division with the United Nations Volunteers in Bonn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)