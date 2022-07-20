Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan seeks support in fight against Syrian Kurdish militia

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Kurdish YPG militia was taking steps to divide Syria with foreign support and that it would benefit the Syrian people to rid the country of them. Speaking in Tehran at a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Russia and Iran, Erdogan said he saw that the two countries understand Turkey's security concerns but words were not enough.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-07-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 00:02 IST
Turkey's Erdogan seeks support in fight against Syrian Kurdish militia
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Kurdish YPG militia was taking steps to divide Syria with foreign support and that it would benefit the Syrian people to rid the country of them.

Speaking in Tehran at a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Russia and Iran, Erdogan said he saw that the two countries understand Turkey's security concerns but words were not enough. He said Turkey's battle against the YPG and other militia would continue without a care for who supports it.

Ankara has carried out four operations in northern Syria since 2016, seizing hundreds of kilometres of land and mainly targeting the YPG. Erdogan has said Turkey will again target the YPG, which it regards as a terrorist group, despite opposition from Russia and Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
3
Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot for children under 5; EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months and more

Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot f...

 Global
4
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022