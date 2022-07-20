Left Menu

UK's Zahawi: higher public-sector pay won't fuel inflation

Britain's biggest public-sector pay increases in nearly 20 years will not fuel price pressures, finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday, in a speech where he said fighting inflation was "a moral imperative".

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 02:12 IST
UK's Zahawi: higher public-sector pay won't fuel inflation

Britain's biggest public-sector pay increases in nearly 20 years will not fuel price pressures, finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday, in a speech where he said fighting inflation was "a moral imperative". Earlier on Tuesday, Britain's government announced pay rises of about 4% to 5% for more than 2 million public-sector workers - a bigger increase than in recent years, but well below current consumer price inflation of more than 9%.

"We are finding a careful balance, providing the highest uplift in nearly 20 years without making inflationary pressures worse," Zahawi said at the City of London's annual Mansion House dinner, where he spoke alongside Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. Some contenders in the Conservative Party leadership race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister have said the BoE has been too slow to fight inflation, and should be kept on a tighter leash by the finance ministry, which sets its mandate.

But Zahawi said the BoE was "rightly" independent to set interest rates as it saw fit. "They have all the tools they need. And I know they have complete determination to do what is required," he said.

"Protecting the country from the causes and consequences of rising inflation isn't just a technocratic exercise. It is a moral imperative," he added. The government needed to play its part by delivering sound public finances and tackling longer-term bottlenecks in the supply of workers and energy, he said. He also set out plans for post-Brexit changes to financial regulation.

Zahawi became finance minister two weeks ago and acknowledged that his tenure might be "only a few months". Whoever succeeds Johnson in September is likely to appoint new ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
3
Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot for children under 5; EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months and more

Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot f...

 Global
4
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022