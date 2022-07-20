Left Menu

Italy's PM Draghi prepared to stay on if parties get behind him

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-07-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 13:57 IST
Italy's PM Draghi prepared to stay on if parties get behind him
Mario Draghi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Italy

Mario Draghi said on Wednesday he was prepared to stay on as Italian prime minister if the parties in his broad coalition threw their weight back behind him. "Are the parties and you parliamentarians ready to rebuild this pact?" Draghi said in a speech to the upper house, adding that was what Italians were demanding.

Draghi had tendered his resignation last week after the populist 5-Star Movement refused to back the coalition in a parliamentary confidence vote but President Sergio Mattarella rejected the resignation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022