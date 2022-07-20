'Hasta la vista, baby' UK's Boris Johnson bows out to lawmakers' applause
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a round of applause from members of his Conservative Party after he finished addressing parliament at his last appearance during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. "We've helped, I've helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a round of applause from members of his Conservative Party after he finished addressing parliament at his last appearance during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. "We've helped, I've helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism. And frankly, that's enough to be going on. Mission largely accomplished," Johnson said.
"I want to thank everybody here and hasta la vista, baby."
