'Hasta la vista, baby' UK's Boris Johnson bows out to lawmakers' applause

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a round of applause from members of his Conservative Party after he finished addressing parliament at his last appearance during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. "We've helped, I've helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 17:27 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a round of applause from members of his Conservative Party after he finished addressing parliament at his last appearance during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. "We've helped, I've helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism. And frankly, that's enough to be going on. Mission largely accomplished," Johnson said.

"I want to thank everybody here and hasta la vista, baby."

