Italian shares lead slump in Europe as political crisis deepens
Draghi is likely to tell the lower house of parliament on Thursday that he intends to quit, a political source said. The Italian banks index sank 4.8%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2% with all eyes now on the European Central Bank meeting at 1215 GMT.
Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB stock index slumped nearly 2% on Thursday as the country's government crumbled, keeping broader European stocks under pressure despite relief over the timely resumption of Russian gas flows.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi won the confidence vote in the upper house by 95 to 38 on Wednesday but many dozens of senators refused to take part, leaving his 18-month-old administration in tatters with an early election in September or October the most likely outcome. Draghi is likely to tell the lower house of parliament on Thursday that he intends to quit, a political source said.
The Italian bank's index sank 4.8%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2% with all eyes now on the European Central Bank meeting at 1215 GMT. Investors are waiting to see if the bank delivers a larger-than-signaled 50-basis-point interest rate hike, and for details of an anti-fragmentation tool.
Some relief came after Russian gas resumed flowing through the biggest pipeline between Russia and Germany after a 10-day outage.
