Goa Assembly: BJP MLA De Souza files nomination for post of Dy Speaker

BJP MLA Joshua De Souza on Thursday filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker in the Goa Assembly, elections to which will be held on Friday amid the ongoing session.

Mapusa MLA De Souza filed his nomination before Secretary, Legislature, Namrata Ulman in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

''Joined filing of nomination of @BJP4Goa MLA Shri @Joshua_De_Souza, for the position of Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly. I am sure he will dispose his responsibility with integrity and honesty. My best wishes to him,'' the CM tweeted.

