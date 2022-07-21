Congress protests outside ED office in Shimla

The Congress on Thursday held a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate office here over the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi in a money-laundering case by the central agency. Gandhi was questioned by the central agency in New Delhi in the National Herald money-laundering case. Her son and former party president Rahul Gandhi too was questioned by the central agency in the case earlier.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, chairperson of the state Congress campaign committee Sukhvinder Sukhu and other party leaders were present in the protest, alleging that the Union government is misusing central agencies for political vendetta.

