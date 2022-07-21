Tamil orator Manian re-enters politics, announces new outfit

Nearly two years after quitting, well-known Tamil orator Tamilaravi Manian on Thursday announced his re-entry into politics, this time floating an outfit named after the late Congress stalwart K Kamaraj.

A former Congress leader himself, Manian had been appointed by superstar Rajinikanth in 2020 to oversee and coordinate preparations for the launch of the actor's proposed party then, before he backed off citing health reasons.

Soon after Rajinikanth's decision, Manian also announced quitting politics, saying ''there is no value for honesty, truth and discipline and there is nothing to achieve in the world of politics that does not distinguish between a ruby and pebbles.'' Manian, who headed 'Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam,'' an outfit named after Mahatma Gandhi, on Thursday announced the launch of ''Kamarajar Makkal Iyakkam,'' after the former chief minister. On his re-entry, Manian said ''it is our duty to take forward public welfare-oriented good politics at a time when cash politics and hate politics,'' rule the roost in Tamil Nadu.

He said he could not confine himself to ''selfish'' aspects of his own welfare and that of his family and decided to work once again towards ushering in the Kamraj rule in the state.

Kamaraj was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu between April 1954 and October 1963.

A highly respected leader with an unblemished track record in public life, his regime is often hailed as the golden period of Tamil Nadu by many people, cutting across party lines even today.

Manian urged all those service-minded and those saying ''the system has collapsed'' to join his new venture.

