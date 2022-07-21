TDP leaders rescued after falling in flooded Godavari

An MLA, a couple of former ministers and other leaders of the Telugu Desam Party fell into river Godavari near a bank in Konaseema district on Thursday evening, as the boat they were travelling in tilted due to overweight, but were immediately rescued by local people.

Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu, who was in another boat with TDLP deputy leader N China Rajappa, escaped any harm and were safe, party sources said.

Chandrababu Naidu led his party leaders on a visit to the lanka (island) villages that were reeling under the Godavari flood fury for about 10 days now.

After a visit to the villages by boats, the TDP team reached Sompalli Revu in Konaseema district when suddenly they collided close to the riverbank.

As the TDP leaders tried to get off the boat, it tilted to a side under the impact of the weight and threw Undi MLA Mantena Ramaraju, former ministers Pitani Satyanarayana, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and a few other leaders.

The railing of the ramp at the riverbank also collapsed, leading to a sudden chaos.

Alert local people and fishermen jumped into the river and rescued the TDP leaders from drowning.

The security personnel ensured that the boat carrying Chandrababu Naidu remained steady and safe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)