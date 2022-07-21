Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:36 IST
Cong holds protest near ED office in Jaipur
Congress leaders and workers held a protest near the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Thursday against the summoning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the federal probe agency in New Delhi for questioning.

The party will hold demonstrations at district headquarters across the state on the issue on Friday, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said.

Dotasra led the dharna which was attended by state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria and other senior leaders, party sources said.

''The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misusing central agencies like ED to target Opposition leaders. Notice was served on Sonia Gandhi without any ground and on the basis of false allegations,'' Dotasra claimed.

He said the ED questioned Rahul Gandhi for several days in the recent past.

''Agencies like ED, CBI, Income Tax are being misused to suppress the voices of the opposition,'' he alleged.

He said that the party will hold demonstrations at the district headquarters on Friday against the summoning of Sonia Gandhi by the ED.

The ED on Thursday questioned her in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. PTI SDA CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

