Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for almost an hour till noon on Friday as opposition parties led by the Congress tried to raise issues of price rise and levy of the Goods and Services Tax on daily essentials.

When the House assembled for the day, independent member Kapil Sibal took oath as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

After laying of the papers, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has received notices under Rule 267 from many members including Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for suspension of business to discuss the issue of the price rise of essential commodities.

''This has been earlier disposed of by the House,'' he added.

The Chairman said many members have also given notice under Rule 267 to discuss the Agnipath scheme and alleged misuse of organizations.

There are opportunities to discuss these issues through other notices, he stated.

After his ruling on the notices under Rule 267, many members of opposition parties including the Congress started protesting and waving placards.

Asking members not to bring placards, Naidu said, ''l will take a serious view. Don't do it''.

The Chairman also rued that a week has been wasted as there has not been much business since the start of the Monsoon Session on Monday.

''You have wasted one week's time, precious time of the people and Parliament. This is not the way, particularly when the House is ready for discussion and the government has also expressed willingness,'' he said. Both houses of Parliament have failed to conduct any significant business since the Monsoon Session started on July 18. As some protesting members wanted to raise a point of order, Naidu said the House is not in order.

''There is no point in raising a point of order when the House is not in order,'' the Chairman said.

Later he adjourned the proceedings till 12 pm as many opposition members were standing at their seats as well as in the aisle.

