Britain's Sunak to put government on crisis footing - Times interview

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 02:31 IST
Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak, in the running to become the next prime minister, said he will put the government on a crisis footing from "day one" of being in office, The Times reported on Friday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Sunak said he would say that Britain is facing a national emergency on five fronts including the economy, the National Health Service and migration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

