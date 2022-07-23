Britain's Sunak to put government on crisis footing - Times interview

Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak, in the running to become the next prime minister, said he will put the government on a crisis footing from "day one" of being in office, The Times reported on Friday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Sunak said he would say that Britain is facing a national emergency on five fronts including the economy, the National Health Service and migration.

