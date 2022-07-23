Britain's Sunak to put government on crisis footing - Times interview
Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 02:31 IST
Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak, in the running to become the next prime minister, said he will put the government on a crisis footing from "day one" of being in office, The Times reported on Friday.
In an interview with the newspaper, Sunak said he would say that Britain is facing a national emergency on five fronts including the economy, the National Health Service and migration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- Times
- Britain
- National Health Service
- Sunak
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Sunak to run for PM as 'serious candidate' with integrity - Times
Rishi Sunak launches bid to succeed Boris Johnson as UK PM
Race to replace UK PM Boris Johnson picks up momentum with Rishi Sunak announcing leadership bid
Police called to Highland Park shooting suspect's family home many times over years
UK's Kemi Badenoch joins bid to replace PM Johnson – The Times