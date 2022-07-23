Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 20:17 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also detained Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, from whose premises cash amounting to Rs 21 crore was seized. Image Credit: Twitter(@ficci_india)
Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hit out at Trinamool Congress, saying the party is ''the mountain of corruption'' as West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested in connection with the school jobs scam in the state.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also detained Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, from whose premises cash amounting to Rs 21 crore was seized.

''Trinamool Congress -- TMC -- stands for The Mountain of Corruption,'' Thakur said in a statement here.

He accused West Bengal Chief Minister of remaining a ''silent spectator'' to scams unravelling under her rule in the state.

Referring to the allegations of kickbacks in the changes to the Delhi government excise policy, Thakur said it appeared that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Banerjee were in a race to break records of corruption.

West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam.

