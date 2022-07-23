Amit Shah sneers at opposition, says talks about tribal empowerment but plays divisive politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sneered at opposition parties and said that the election of Droupadi Murmu as the President of India is an answer to people who only talk about tribal empowerment but actually play divisive politics. During his address at Gujarat's Mansa, Shah said, "After PM Modi's election, Ramnath Kovind, who hails from a very poor family was made President and now Droupadi Murmu has been elected. It is an answer to people who talk about tribal empowerment but actually divide people, and indulge in politics on the same."

Shah inaugurated a newly constructed building of the Mahatma Gandhi Library at Mansa. He also inaugurated the newly constructed mid-day meal kitchen by Akshaya Patra in Mansa.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President on July 25 in the Central Hall of Parliament. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer her the oath of office. She will be the first member of the tribal community, and the second woman, to hold the top constitutional post in the country.

Murmu was the first woman governor of Jharkhand and served in the post from 2015 to 2021. Born in a poor tribal family in a village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances. She taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur.

She has also served as a minister in Odisha. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind comes to an end on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a certificate of the election to Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India. She defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election. (ANI)

