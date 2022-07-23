Left Menu

Akhilesh unable to tolerate growing stature of backward class leaders: UP DyCM Maurya

The backwards have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Keshav Prasad Maurya did not name any OBC leader in his tweet.Mauryas comment assumes significance as it came minutes after tweets by the Samajwadi Partys letters to its ally and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and his uncle and PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav that they can go where he will get more respect.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-07-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 23:05 IST
Akhilesh unable to tolerate growing stature of backward class leaders: UP DyCM Maurya
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Thursday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday accused the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav of not being able to ''tolerate'' any leader from the backward caste whose stature is growing.

In a tweet in Hindi, Maurya said, ''SP president Akhilesh Yadav jee, you are not able to tolerate the growing stature of any leaders of the backward class. You want that there should be no bigger OBC leader, and you are anti-backward. Did you make any OBC leader a deputy chief minister when you were the chief minister? The backwards have reposed their faith in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi.'' However, Keshav Prasad Maurya did not name any OBC leader in his tweet.

Maurya's comment assumes significance as it came minutes after tweets by the Samajwadi Party's letters to its ally and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and his uncle and PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav that they ''can go where he will get more respect''. Rajbhar had supported NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, breaking ranks with the opposition for the July 18 election that brought to the fore cracks in the anti-BJP grouping.

The opposition Samajwadi Party had fought the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls together with Jayant Chaudhary's RLD, Rajbhar's SBSP, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Keshav Dev Maurya's Mahan Dal and the Janwadi Party.

The Mahan Dal and the Janwadi Party have already severed ties with the SP. Apart from the SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia also appeared to be inching closer to the ruling BJP over the past few months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final; Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022