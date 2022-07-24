Pope Francis leaves Rome for Canada apology tour

Pope Francis left Rome on Sunday for a trip to Canada to apologize for the role of the Roman Catholic Church in residential schools where many indigenous children were abused. The 85-year-old pope, his entourage, and journalists flew out of Rome's Fiumicino airport on an ITA Italian airline plane en route to Edmonton, the capital of Alberta.

The week-long trip will include at least five encounters with native people as Francis makes good on a promise to apologize to their home territory for the Church's role in the state-sanctioned schools, which sought to erase indigenous cultures. It also will be a test of the pope's health. He had to cancel a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan in early July because of a knee problem that forced him to use first a wheelchair and later a cane.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters this month, Francis gave details of his ailment for the first time in public, saying he had suffered "a small fracture" in the knee when he took a misstep while a ligament was inflamed.

