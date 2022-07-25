Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:22 IST
Tejashwi does a 'Baahubali', but with a jeep
RJD's heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav on Monday appeared to have drawn inspiration from a famous sequence of ''Baahubali'', in which the film's title character makes a splashing entry, pulling a massive chariot with bare hands.

A ''workout'' video of the young leader of the opposition and former Deputy CM of Bihar, shared by his party's WhatsApp groups, seems to suggest so.

The 30-something Yadav, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, can be seen dragging a jeep forwards and backwards in his courtyard, drenched in sweat and emitting grunts suggestive of the intensity of the exertion.

A personal staff rides the vehicle, controlling the steering wheel, as Yadav pulls the jeep out of the parking lot, walking backwards for a few yards before pushing the jeep back under its assigned shed.

This is the second occasion within a week when the RJD leader has come out with a demonstration of his physical prowess.

Earlier, the former cricketer was filmed playing some fine shots with the bat and bowling some quick deliveries.

The younger son of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi has a chubby face that often gives an inaccurate idea of his athletic physique.

Recently, a section of the press had reported that Yadav was advised to lose weight by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he came to Patna for a function, a fortnight ago.

