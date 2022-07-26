Left Menu

Tunisia's president says first decision after referendum would be to draft election law - TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-07-2022 07:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 07:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Tunisia's President Kais Saied said on Tuesday that the first decision after the constitutional referendum would be to draft an election law, Al Jazeera TV reported.

Saied added that the law will change the format of the old elections wherein elected officials did not reflect the will of the voters.

Saied delivered these remarks after a referendum on a new constitution took place on Monday, which passed easily albeit with a low turnout.

