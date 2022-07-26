Left Menu

Maha: Cong leaders, workers stage 'satyagraha' in Nagpur against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi

Congress leaders and workers staged a satyagraha, a sit-in protest, at Sanvidhan Square in Maharashtras Nagpur on Tuesday condemning the Enforcement Directorates ED summons to party president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

In a show of solidarity to Gandhi, senior Congress leaders and workers wearing black ribbons gathered at Sanvidhan Square and staged a sit-in protest.

''The ED action is wrong and undemocratic. It is a conspiracy to finish off the Opposition in the country by misusing constitutional agencies,'' Senior Congress leader and former union minister Vilas Muttemwar said.

The Congress' Nagpur city unit chief Vikas Thakre and Vishal Muttemwar, the chairman of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee’s (MPCC) social media department, claimed that this kind of thing has never happened in the past the way the government was trying to finish off the Opposition.

