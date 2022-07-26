Left Menu

Democracy suspended in India: TMC leader Derek O'Brien on suspension of RS members

Among the suspended members, seven belong to the TMC and six to the DMK.OBrien, the leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha, alleged that Prime Minister Modi is afraid of Parliament.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:05 IST
Democracy suspended in India: TMC leader Derek O'Brien on suspension of RS members
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) lashed out at the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday over the suspension of Rajya Sabha members from the Upper House, alleging that it had turned Parliament into a ''deep, dark chamber''.

''Democracy has been suspended in India. Parliament has been turned into a deep, dark chamber,'' TMC leader Derek O'Brien told reporters here.

His remarks came soon after 19 opposition members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session on grounds of ''unruly behaviour''. Among the suspended members, seven belong to the TMC and six to the DMK.

O'Brien, the leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha, alleged that Prime Minister Modi is ''afraid'' of Parliament.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Parliament. I ask him to come and answer one question in Parliament,'' he said.

The TMC leader alleged that the prime minister came to Parliament every Thursday for half-an-hour and treated it as the ''Gujarat gymkhana''.

