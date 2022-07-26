Chhattisgarh CM, Speaker, ministers, MLAs get salary hike; Assembly passes bills

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Tuesday passed a set of bills effecting a hike in salaries of the Chief Minister, the Leader of Opposition, ministers and legislators.

Another set of bills that proposed to increase salary and allowances of the Assembly Speaker, the Deputy Speaker and Parliamentary Secretaries were also passed in the House.

Four different bills related to the hike in salaries of the lawmakers were unanimously passed in the Assembly.

According to one of the bills, the Chief Minister's salary, post-hike, will go up to Rs 2.05 lakh per month from the existing Rs 1.35 lakh, while the ministers will get Rs 1.90 lakh from Rs 1.30 lakh now.

The Chhattisgarh cabinet has 13 ministers, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The Parliamentary Secretaries (MLAs of ruling party who assist ministers) will get Rs 1.75 lakh per month, up from Rs 1.21 lakh now.

There are 15 Parliamentary Secretaries in the Baghel government.

Another bill stated that the salary of the Speaker will be hiked from Rs 1.32 lakh per month to 1.95 lakh, while Deputy Speaker will get Rs 1.80 lakh a month from Rs 1.28 lakh now.

Similarly, the Leader of Opposition, who holds a cabinet rank, will get Rs 1.90 lakh per month from Rs 1.30 lakh currently.

A legislator will get Rs 1.60 lakh per month, up from the existing Rs 1.10 lakh. Post-hike, an MLA will get Rs 20,000 as basic salary, Rs 55,000 as constituency allowance, Rs 10,000 as telephone allowance and medical allowance of Rs 15,000 per month.

Besides, MLAs will get a daily allowance of Rs 2,000.

No change has been made in the orderly allowance of Rs 15,000 per month being given to legislators.

According to officials, the increase in salary and allowances is likely to put an additional annual burden of around Rs 6.81 crore on the state exchequer.

