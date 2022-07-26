Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigns as Punjab's advocate general, Vinod Ghai to succeed

Barely four months after being appointed to the post of Punjab's advocate general (AG), senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu has resigned citing personal reasons, while criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai will succeed him.

Ghai, 56, will be the fifth AG of the state in 10 months.

Opposition Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime over the development, alleging that this government seems to be more in an ''unsettling mode than getting settled''.

They also referred to the recent changes to the posts of director general of police (DGP) and chief secretary.

IPS officer Gaurav Yadav replaced V K Bhawra as the DGP this month and then senior IAS officer V K Janjua became the chief secretary, replacing Anirudh Tewari.

Sidhu said he has resigned from the post of Punjab's AG due to personal reasons.

In his July 19 resignation letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sidhu wrote, ''I am really thankful to the party for giving me a chance to represent the office of the Advocate General, Punjab.

''Due to personal reasons, I will not be able to serve this prestigious office, therefore, I hereby tender my resignation, which may kindly be accepted at the earliest.'' Sidhu shared his letter written to the chief minister on Twitter on Tuesday, seven days after tendering his resignation.

''Most humbly, submitting my resignation from the post of Advocate General of the State of Punjab. Thankful to Hon'ble the Chief Minister @BhagwantMann ji @ArvindKejriwal ji @raghav_chadha ji and above all the people for this opportunity to serve the state,'' he said in a tweet.

Talking to reporters, Sidhu, who was elected as the president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association eight times, expressed satisfaction over his team's performance in the last four months.

Replying to a question on the handling of several cases, including those related to the 2015 sacrilege incidents and against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Sidhu said he and his team performed with full sincerity, adding that the state government had also lauded their efforts.

He said his team efficiently handled cases pertaining to law and order and drugs, asserting that there was no complaint against his office.

Sidhu rubbished reports of ''poor coordination'' between his office and the government and also of a verbal tiff with any bureaucrat.

Sidhu and his team had played an important role in getting the custody of Bishnoi in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

On July 12, unidentified people had hurled stones at the Shatabdi Express near Panipat, causing a crack in the windowpane of a berth occupied by Sidhu, who was returning from Delhi after appearing in the Supreme Court in a case against Bishnoi.

Ghai, who is going to be the next AG of Punjab, is a well-known criminal lawyer.

Having done LLB from the Panjab University in 1989, Ghai was designated as a senior advocate in May 2012.

Talking to reporters, Ghai said he has been appointed on merit.

Reacting to the development, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said taking ''U-turns'' has become a new normal under the AAP regime.

''The same thing is happening with senior government functionaries. Earlier the DGP, then the chief secretary and now the advocate general. This government seems to be more in an unsettling mode than getting settled and stabilised,'' he said.

BJP leader Sunil Jakhar said it seems that the Mann-led regime is going the previous Charanjit Singh Channi government's way.

''Striking similarities. Then also, first DGP was removed, then the AG. Same script being followed now, only characters have changed. Earlier the puppeteer was Harish, now it's Raghav Chadha. In any case, Punjab suffers,'' he said in a tweet.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said Sidhu's resignation reflects that officers in Punjab are feeling suffocated with the attempts being made to run the state from Delhi.

Sidhu was appointed as the advocate general in March. The post had then fallen vacant following the resignation of Deepinder Singh Patwalia after the Punjab Assembly poll results were declared and the AAP came to power in the state.

Patwalia became the AG in November last year following the resignation of APS Deol from the post. Deol was appointed as the state's top law officer in September after his predecessor Atul Nanda tendered his resignation following the unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh as the chief minister.

