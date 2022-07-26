First-ever conference of district judges in Delhi on July 30
The first-ever conference of district judges from across India will be convened in the national capital on July 30, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The conference will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and judges of the Supreme Court, he said.
Rijiju said he will discuss various issues such as family courts.
Sources in the government said over 670 district judges will attend the event to be organised by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).
Such events have so far been held at state-level, but this is for the first time that the conference is being organised at the national level. PTI NAB SRY
