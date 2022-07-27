Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 12:33 IST
Bengal speaker meets guv, apprises him of bills pending assent
West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday called on Governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan, and their meeting lasted for around 40 minutes, official sources said.

Banerjee, after leaving the governor house, told reporters that it was “purely a courtesy call” and no political discussion was made during the visit.

The speaker said he apprised him of the bills that are pending the governor’s nod.

“The speaker gave assurance that he would do his best clear them,” Banerjee stated.

Ganesan, also the governor of Manipur, was given additional charge of Bengal following Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation from the post owing to his nomination by the NDA for vice-presidential polls.

