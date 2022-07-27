Left Menu

Suspension can be revoked if Opposition MPs apologise: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 15:42 IST
Suspension can be revoked if Opposition MPs apologise: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the suspension of Opposition MPs can be revoked by the Chair if they apologise and assure they would not show placards in the House.

As many as 24 opposition MPs – 20 from the Rajya Sabha and four from the Lok Sabha – have been suspended for their unruly behaviour and creating ruckus in Parliament.

''We have been maintaining that the government is ready for discussion on price rise and today Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman resumed her office after recovering from Covid,'' Joshi said.

If the Opposition wants, ''we can start discussion from today'', he further said. Asked about the suspension of the MPs, Joshi said, ''Their suspension can be revoked by the Chair if they apologise and assure that they would not again bring the placards in the house.'' The 20 opposition MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha have started a 50-hour-long protest inside the Parliament complex.

They are holding the relay protest near the Gandhi Statue and will stay at the site through the night, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen, who is one of the suspended parliamentarians.

The MPs suspended over the last two days include seven from the TMC, six from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one each from the Communist Party of India and the Aam Aadmi Party. Also, four Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress have been suspended.

