Hungary's leader rebuked for opposing ''mixed race'' society

One of the closest associates of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has resigned after the leader said in a recent speech that Hungary was fighting against Europe becoming a “mixed race” society.

Orban also said that countries with largescale migration from outside of Europe “are no longer nations.” Zsuzsa Hegedus compared Orban's rhetoric to the kind of language used in Nazi Germany. Her response stands as a rare rebuke from within the governing ranks of Hungary's leader, who has long been accused by the European Union of eroding democratic institutions and norms.

Hegedus, who has worked with Orban for the past 20 years, said in a resignation letter that Orban's language was “pure Nazi'' speech.

“I am sincerely sorry that I have to end a relationship due to such a shameful position,'' Hegedus said in the letter, which was carried by the Hungarian media on Tuesday. “I was left with no other choice.” In his speech, which he made last Saturday, Orban spoke of two parts of Europe. “There is a world in which European peoples are mixed together with those arriving from outside Europe,” he said in Baile Tusnad, a majority ethnic Hungarian city in Romania. “Now, that is a mixed-race world.” In what he described as “our world,” Orban said “people from within Europe mix with one another.''

