Rahul Gandhi asks CM Gehlot to help Rajasthan boy practising bowling using fishing net

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 22:33 IST
Impressed by the talent of a boy hailing from a nondescript village in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked Chief minister Ashok Gehlot to help make his dream come true.

The video description of the tweet that Gandhi retweeted identifies the 16-year old boy as Bharat Singh practising bowling using a fishing net.

''Amazing talent is hidden in every nook and corner of our country, and it is our duty to recognize and promote them. I request @ashokgehlot51 ji, please help this child to make his dream come true,'' Gandhi wrote while retweeting the 6-second video.

Reacting to this, Gehlot tweeted, ''Sure, will take it further and will do the needful.'' PTI SDA CK

